Brian Filippini, PA

Internal Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian Filippini, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Brian Filippini works at Oak Street Health Bronzeville in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Street Health Bronzeville
    4318 S State St, Chicago, IL 60609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 877-5286
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Brian Filippini, PA

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902156045
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
