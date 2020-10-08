See All Counselors in Independence, MO
Brian Garner, LPC

Counseling
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Garner, LPC is a Counselor in Independence, MO. 

Brian Garner works at Kansas City Psychiatric & Psychological Services in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Psychiatric and Psychological Services LLC
    4731 S Cochise Dr Ste 206, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 373-6433
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 08, 2020
    Mr. Garner has been an absolute savior to my quality of life. We have been visiting weekly for about 3 months now, and I truly look forward to his direction and advice. He speaks normally, and relatable, and truly cares about your input and you has the person. I can honestly say that he doesn't speak to me as a client, but rather as a father figure. Week by week I truly feel the efforts of his direction and my own work come to fruition. If you put in the work, keep an open mind, and speak with him open and honestly, you'll also experience the amazing results i'm experiencing. I would recommend him without hesitation to anyone in distress.
    Clinton B. — Oct 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Garner, LPC
    About Brian Garner, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942526306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

