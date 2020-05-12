Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Gold, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Gold, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Gold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beverly Hills Office9100 Wilshire Blvd Ste 844W, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Directions (310) 274-2843
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gold?
It's been a while since I saw him, but he was very helpful. Even if I fought it at first.
About Dr. Brian Gold, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962415489
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.