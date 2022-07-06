Dr. Brian Goldman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Goldman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Goldman, PHD is a Psychologist in Cumming, GA.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
Brian Goldman, Ph.D.6020 Southard Trce, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (678) 485-6143
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I began having some problems with the kids and had very different ideas about what to do. We met with Dr. Goldman a few times and came together on a plan that worked!!! We decided to take one of our kids to see Dr. Goldman and that too was very successful. My son really liked Dr. Goldman and opened up to him about some anxiety he was experiencing. We started noticing more confidence in him in relation to school and frienships. His self esteem seemed much better. We would recommend Dr. Goldman without reservation. He is a personable competent therapist. We will return if something comes up in the future.
About Dr. Brian Goldman, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1356499685
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
