Brian Huff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Huff, MFT
Overview
Brian Huff, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Stockton, CA.
Brian Huff works at
Locations
Victor Community Support Services Stockton2495 W March Ln Ste 125, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 465-1080
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Great therapist. Insightful, intelligent, witty. I'm in the same field and have seen several therapists over the years. Hes the first to ever challenge me. I am very happy with my progress and highly recommend him.
About Brian Huff, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1457446858
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Huff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Brian Huff. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Huff.
