Brian Hughes, PA
Brian Hughes, PA is a Physician Assistant in Pomona, CA.
Chaparral Medical Group Inc.297 W Artesia St Ste A, Pomona, CA 91768 Directions (909) 623-1503
- Aetna
- First Health
I am a current patient. & I have been seeing Brian Hughes as a patient for many years. Very professional with a fantastic personality and he cares!!
About Brian Hughes, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1760621890
Brian Hughes accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
