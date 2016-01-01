See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Matthews, NC
Brian Hummel, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Overview of Brian Hummel, PA-C

Brian Hummel, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Matthews, NC. 

Brian Hummel works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians Matthews in Matthews, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brian Hummel's Office Locations

    Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians Matthews
    1401 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 200, Matthews, NC 28105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2478
    About Brian Hummel, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1518522010
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

