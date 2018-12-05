Brian Humphreys accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Humphreys, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brian Humphreys, PSY is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
Locations
- 1 111 Forest Ct, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (865) 588-9919
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He helped me understand my true identity. I am forever grateful. Brandon Bush.
About Brian Humphreys, PSY
- Counseling
- English
- 1124189188
Frequently Asked Questions
