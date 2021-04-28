Dr. Kearns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Kearns, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Kearns, PHD is a Psychologist in Friendswood, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 150 W Shadowbend Ave, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 993-1999
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have known Doctor Kearns for quite some time and he is an excellent physiologist who demonstrates care, empathy, and compassion to all of his patients. He is a highly skilled! Expect thoughtful dialogue and well-placed humor in your hour with him—you’ll leave feeling better about any situation. He is wonderful with children and the children love him they are always ready to go see Doctor Kearns! I highly recommend him as a therapist!
About Dr. Brian Kearns, PHD
- Psychology
- English
