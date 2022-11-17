See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Vancouver, WA
Brian Killian, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Killian, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vancouver, WA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    601 Main St Ste 202, Vancouver, WA 98660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 218-7494
  2. 2
    Brian Scott Killian Ma Lmft LLC
    802 Officers Row Ste B, Vancouver, WA 98661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    
    About Brian Killian, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629112214
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Ryokan College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Killian, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Killian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Killian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Brian Killian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Killian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Killian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Killian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

