Brian Killian, LMFT
Overview
Brian Killian, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Vancouver, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 601 Main St Ste 202, Vancouver, WA 98660 Directions (310) 218-7494
-
2
Brian Scott Killian Ma Lmft LLC802 Officers Row Ste B, Vancouver, WA 98661 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been going to Scott on and off for about 8 years now, and he has helped me through so f***ing much. I’m forever grateful for him. He even worked with me when I was without insurance. He does not do this for the money, he does it because he genuinely cares about people and wants to help. He listens to anything I have to say, from trauma, to last nights game. Thank you Scott, I’m forever indebted to you.
About Brian Killian, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1629112214
Education & Certifications
- Ryokan College
