See All Family Doctors in North Las Vegas, NV
Brian Lane, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Lane, PA-C

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Lane, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV. 

Brian Lane works at Las Vegas Outreach Clinic in North Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Las Vegas Outreach Clinic
    47 W Owens Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 307-4635
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Lane?

    Feb 10, 2021
    Best Doctor I have had in many many many years bed side matter is awesome. And he really care about his patients. And lastly he is 100% accurate Best Doctor ever
    LaWanda Amos — Feb 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Lane, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Lane, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Lane to family and friends

    Brian Lane's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Lane

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Lane, PA-C.

    About Brian Lane, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689686578
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Lane, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Lane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Lane works at Las Vegas Outreach Clinic in North Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Brian Lane’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Brian Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Lane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Lane, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.