Brian Lane, PA-C
Overview
Brian Lane, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Las Vegas, NV.
Brian Lane works at
Locations
Las Vegas Outreach Clinic47 W Owens Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 Directions (702) 307-4635
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor I have had in many many many years bed side matter is awesome. And he really care about his patients. And lastly he is 100% accurate Best Doctor ever
About Brian Lane, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Lane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Lane accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Lane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Brian Lane. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Lane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Lane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Lane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.