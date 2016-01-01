See All Dermatologists in Gainesville, GA
Brian Leland, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Leland, PA

Dermatology
0.0 (0)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Brian Leland, PA is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. 

Brian Leland works at Thrive Orthopaedics Gainesville in Gainesville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA, Lilburn, GA and Atlanta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Tam Tran, PA-C
Tam Tran, PA-C
5.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
Dr. Kevin Smith, MD
2.0 (5)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD
Dr. Michael Reynolds, MD
4.7 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1498 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste A, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    505 Irvin Ct Ste 100, Decatur, GA 30030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    3970 Five Forks Trickum Rd SW Ste A, Lilburn, GA 30047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  4. 4
    Thrive Ortho & Spine
    1200 Altmore Ave Ste 150, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 257-2547
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Leland?

    Photo: Brian Leland, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Leland, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Leland to family and friends

    Brian Leland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Leland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Leland, PA.

    About Brian Leland, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851559967
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Leland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Leland has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Leland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Leland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Leland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Leland, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.