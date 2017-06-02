See All Physicians Assistants in Clearwater, FL
Brian Lippman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Lippman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL. 

Brian Lippman works at Florida Med Center in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Research and Testing LLC
    1840 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 442-3001
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 02, 2017
    At first I was unsure about having such a young Dr i'm sorry PA to see me but I gave it a shot and I am just so happy I did not only are the staff very helpful and extremely nice but also he was very informative with all information I needed He helped me with all my problems I honestly felt like he saved my life never judge a book by its cover is what I learned from this experience I will stay forever here good news he is young so I will have a Dr for a very long time !
    DUNEDIN — Jun 02, 2017
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1942297973
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Lippman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Lippman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Lippman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Lippman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Lippman works at Florida Med Center in Clearwater, FL. View the full address on Brian Lippman’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brian Lippman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Lippman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Lippman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Lippman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

