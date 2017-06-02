Brian Lippman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Lippman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Lippman, PA
Overview
Brian Lippman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Clearwater, FL.
Brian Lippman works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Research and Testing LLC1840 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 Directions (727) 442-3001
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Lippman?
At first I was unsure about having such a young Dr i'm sorry PA to see me but I gave it a shot and I am just so happy I did not only are the staff very helpful and extremely nice but also he was very informative with all information I needed He helped me with all my problems I honestly felt like he saved my life never judge a book by its cover is what I learned from this experience I will stay forever here good news he is young so I will have a Dr for a very long time !
About Brian Lippman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1942297973
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Lippman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Lippman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Lippman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Lippman works at
2 patients have reviewed Brian Lippman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Lippman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Lippman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Lippman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.