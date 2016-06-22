Brian McCarthy, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian McCarthy, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brian McCarthy, NP
Brian McCarthy, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC.
Brian McCarthy's Office Locations
Mood Treatment Center1615 Polo Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 722-7266
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brian is great! My appointment started right on time, no wait. He was very kind, nonjudgmental, attentive, and thorough. I was very impressed when he discussed several herbal supplements for my condition. Very knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
About Brian McCarthy, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336461813
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian McCarthy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Brian McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian McCarthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.