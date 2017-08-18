Brian Misaka, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Misaka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Misaka, PSY
Overview
Brian Misaka, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Aiea, HI.
Brian Misaka works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brian Misaka98-211 Pali Momi St Ste 635, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 223-7374
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Misaka?
Dr. Misaka is a wonderful doctor and has helped myself and my family through some very tough times and situations. His insightfulness and wisdom has helped me to heal in areas of loss, depression and substance abuse problems. He has an amazing heart for others, an obedience to God that is admirable, and a passion for his job and others. Overall, he's an amazing doctor and I would highly recommend him to others, should they need the help.
About Brian Misaka, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356483341
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Misaka accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Misaka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Misaka works at
5 patients have reviewed Brian Misaka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Misaka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Misaka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Misaka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.