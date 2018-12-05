See All Counselors in Baytown, TX
Brian Murray, LPC

Counseling
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Murray, LPC is a Counselor in Baytown, TX. 

Brian Murray works at Patricia A Frey MD in Baytown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bear Murray
    6711 Sjolander Rd, Baytown, TX 77521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 422-5535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 05, 2018
    I am very pleased with the progress my son has made. Dr. truly understands his condition and how to guide him in developing the skills he needs to succeed. Dr. patiently listened and counseled us with honesty, discipline, and respect, which gave my son the confidence to open up and look forward to getting better. Thank you Dr. Murray.
    Dec 05, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Murray, LPC
    About Brian Murray, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1346434214
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Murray, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Murray works at Patricia A Frey MD in Baytown, TX. View the full address on Brian Murray’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Brian Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Murray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

