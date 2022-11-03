Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norensberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brian Norensberg, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Hawaii School Of Professional Psychology.
Office4270 S Decatur Blvd Ste A10A, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 912-5559Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Gave me very helpful guidance and showed me a better, common sense way of handling my life issues at the time. I will work with him on my new challenges as my health changes. I would recommend him to anyone who needs help to make sense of this crazy world.
- Clinical Psychology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033378377
- Human Behavior Institute
- Childrens Institute, Inc.
- Hawaii School Of Professional Psychology
Dr. Norensberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norensberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Norensberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norensberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norensberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norensberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.