See All Chiropractors in Alpharetta, GA
Brian Ouellette, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Ouellette, CH

Chiropractic
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Brian Ouellette, CH is a Chiropractor in Alpharetta, GA. 

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    11705 Jones Bridge Rd Ste D102, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 863-6363

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Scoliosis
Scoliosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Scoliosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Brian Ouellette?

Jun 22, 2016
Dr Ouellette (and Dr Pappas) have been nothing short of wonderful. They have been treating my daughters scoliosis with SpineCor since october 2015 and we have seen great results. Dr. Ouellette answers all of our questions in language we can easily understand and we are truly grateful for their care.
Jeanine in Phoenix, AZ — Jun 22, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Brian Ouellette, CH
How would you rate your experience with Brian Ouellette, CH?
  • Likelihood of recommending Brian Ouellette to family and friends

Brian Ouellette's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Brian Ouellette

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Ouellette, CH.

About Brian Ouellette, CH

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649300948
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brian Ouellette, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Ouellette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brian Ouellette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Brian Ouellette. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Ouellette.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Ouellette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Ouellette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Brian Ouellette, CH?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.