Dr. Brian Peterson, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Brian Peterson, OD

Dr. Brian Peterson, OD is an Optometrist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry.

Dr. Peterson works at Total Vision Eye Health Assoc. in Palm Coast, FL with other offices in Port Orange, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

    Total Vision Eye Health Assoc.
    15 Cypress Branch Way Ste 205, Palm Coast, FL 32164 (386) 445-1880
    VisionWorks
    5517 S Williamson Blvd Ste 310, Port Orange, FL 32128 (386) 760-1896

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
Cataract

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Argus Insurance
    • Avesis
    • Block Vision
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Solstice
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Nov 17, 2018
    Excellent Doctor. Great with kids. My kids Ages 7 and 11 love going to see him. They think he is the funniest doctor ever. My whole family sees him from my kids to great grandparents. He is very thorough and personable. He took the time to explain what he was doing and what was going on with my daughters eyes. I strongly recommend him. Office staff and techs are great as well.
    Dan in Palm Coast, FL — Nov 17, 2018
    About Dr. Brian Peterson, OD

Specialties

    • Optometry
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477987741
    Education & Certifications

Internship

    • Eye Centers Of South Florida
    • Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
    • University of Florida
