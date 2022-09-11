Dr. Brian Petracca, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petracca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
Dr. Brian Petracca, OD is an Optometrist in Deming, NM.
Dr. Petracca works at
Dr. Petracca's Office Locations
-
1
Deming1515 S 8th St, Deming, NM 88030 Directions (575) 205-6632
-
2
Las Cruces2030 S Solano Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 205-6631
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Avesis
- Block Vision
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- Medical Eye Service
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Spectera
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petracca?
Dr. Petracca and staff are very professional and attentive to your needs. Their attention to detail is very impressive.
About Dr. Brian Petracca, OD
- Optometry
- English
- Male
- 1457502221
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petracca has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petracca accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petracca using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petracca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petracca works at
179 patients have reviewed Dr. Petracca. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petracca.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petracca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petracca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.