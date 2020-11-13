Dr. Prax has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brian Prax, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Prax, DC is a Chiropractor in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Prax works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amedisys Home Health of Charlottesville300 Hickman Rd Ste 301, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 977-5433
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prax?
The Drs Prax Have helped me regain my mobility and confidence. Their Cause and effect approach to health is logical and well thought out. If you have pain and/or mobility issues, I highly recommend them!
About Dr. Brian Prax, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1104859404
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prax works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Prax. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prax.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prax, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prax appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.