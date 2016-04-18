See All Chiropractors in Monterey, CA
Dr. Brian Rector, DC

Chiropractic
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Brian Rector, DC is a Chiropractor in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.

Dr. Rector works at Monterey Chiropractic Group in Monterey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monterey Chiropractic Group
    2511 Garden Rd Ste C100, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 899-5900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Exercise Counseling
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Exercise Counseling

Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Exercise Counseling
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain
Nutritional Counseling
Scoliosis
Trigger Point Therapy
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 18, 2016
    I have been going to Dr. Rectors office for almost 2 years now and have never been more happy. Sandra and Mindy are the best and always have the greatest smiles on there face. Dr. Rector helped me with me stiff neck and other parts of my back with the kindest care, I wouldn't go any where else. Thank you Dr. Rector, Sandra and Mindy for being available whenever I need fixing you have been a life saver.
    Whitney J in Seaside, CA — Apr 18, 2016
    About Dr. Brian Rector, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629121421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian Rector, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rector is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rector works at Monterey Chiropractic Group in Monterey, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rector’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rector.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

