Brian Resnick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Resnick, PA-C
Overview
Brian Resnick, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Providence, RI.
Brian Resnick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Miriam Hospital164 Summit Ave, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 973-5961
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Resnick?
About Brian Resnick, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851630230
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Resnick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Resnick works at
Brian Resnick has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Resnick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Resnick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Resnick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.