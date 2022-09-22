Brian Roeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brian Roeder, PA-C
Overview of Brian Roeder, PA-C
Brian Roeder, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Brian Roeder's Office Locations
UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8160
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
This review is in reference of Dr. Brian Roeder and my experience with him and his office staff. I needed a doctor that was first of all very competent, willing to listen to my health concerns and a doctor that has a good bedside manner. I wanted a doctor that I would feel comfortable with and that I would have confidence in their ability. I also wanted to find a doctor that had a capable and friendly office staff and as it turns out the staff was very professional and polite; it was a good experience. I feel Dr. Brian Roeder went out of his way to make sure he answered all my questions and explained in a clear and concise manner exactly what my issue was and what my options were to resolve the issue. I would give Dr. Roeder 10 stars if I could and I would recommend him without any reservation.
About Brian Roeder, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1023034170
