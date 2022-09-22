See All Neurosurgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Brian Roeder, PA-C

Neurosurgery
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Brian Roeder, PA-C

Brian Roeder, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. 

Brian Roeder works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Brian Roeder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center
    255 Hospital Dr Ste 208, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 22, 2022
This review is in reference of Dr. Brian Roeder and my experience with him and his office staff. I needed a doctor that was first of all very competent, willing to listen to my health concerns and a doctor that has a good bedside manner. I wanted a doctor that I would feel comfortable with and that I would have confidence in their ability. I also wanted to find a doctor that had a capable and friendly office staff and as it turns out the staff was very professional and polite; it was a good experience. I feel Dr. Brian Roeder went out of his way to make sure he answered all my questions and explained in a clear and concise manner exactly what my issue was and what my options were to resolve the issue. I would give Dr. Roeder 10 stars if I could and I would recommend him without any reservation.
Rich S. — Sep 22, 2022
Photo: Brian Roeder, PA-C
About Brian Roeder, PA-C

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1023034170
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Brian Roeder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Brian Roeder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brian Roeder works at UM BWMC Spine and Neuroscience Center in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Brian Roeder’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Brian Roeder. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Roeder.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Roeder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Roeder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

