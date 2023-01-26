Dr. Shandley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brian Shandley, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Shandley, OD
Dr. Brian Shandley, OD is an Optometrist in Lake Jackson, TX.
Dr. Shandley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shandley's Office Locations
-
1
Texas State Optical120 Highway 332 W Ste A5, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-8188
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shandley?
After 2 failed attempts at a new pair of prescription glasses, I visited TSO for the 3rd time and Candie took the time to help fit me into a pair of glasses that worked best for me. Thank you so much for taking time to work with me, I truly appreciate your hard work and your dedication to your patients.
About Dr. Brian Shandley, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1912104969
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shandley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shandley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shandley works at
Dr. Shandley speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shandley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shandley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shandley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shandley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.