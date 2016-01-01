See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Cherry Hill, NJ
Brian Shannon, APN

Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
1.0 (1)
Overview

Brian Shannon, APN is a Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Brian Shannon works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC
    107 BERLIN RD, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Brian Shannon, APN

  • Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine
  • English
  • Male
  • 1003214842
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Brian Shannon, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Shannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Brian Shannon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Brian Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Brian Shannon works at Pulmonary & Sleep Associates of S.J., LLC in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Brian Shannon’s profile.

Brian Shannon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Shannon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Shannon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Shannon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

