Dr. Brian Stephens, OD
Overview of Dr. Brian Stephens, OD
Dr. Brian Stephens, OD is an Optometrist in Chandler, AZ. They graduated from SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 903-8929Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
One suggestion I have will be for patients to use tablets for registration.that way one is not just standing there tapping through the screens the whole time with people waiting or staring. That said, This was a great experience for me. Everyone from the young man who first attended to me…I think his name was Vai .Genuinely pleasant and accommodating. Had reasonable answers for me and I think he has mastered how to be quick and thorough without making you feel like he is in a hurry. The Dr was fantastic…very easy to talk to and he listens …and spoke to my concerns. Had good insight for me .
About Dr. Brian Stephens, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1144219825
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
- Optometry
Dr. Stephens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephens accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stephens using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stephens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephens speaks Spanish.
359 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephens.
