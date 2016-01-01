Brian Storey, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brian Storey, LCPC
Overview
Brian Storey, LCPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Edwardsville, IL. They completed their residency with Care & Counseling, Inc.
Brian Storey works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Brian Storey101 Southpointe Dr Ste C, Edwardsville, IL 62025 Directions (314) 580-7233Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health and Wellness Network
- Value Options
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brian Storey?
About Brian Storey, LCPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1073706248
Education & Certifications
- Care & Counseling, Inc.
- Eastern Illinois University
Frequently Asked Questions
Brian Storey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brian Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brian Storey works at
3 patients have reviewed Brian Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Storey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.