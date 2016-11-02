See All Physicians Assistants in Lansing, MI
Brian Upper, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brian Upper, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Brian Upper, PA is a Physician Assistant in Lansing, MI. 

Brian Upper works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Lansing, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Colleen Janness, PA-C
Colleen Janness, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile
J Elliott, PA-C
J Elliott, PA-C
5.0 (47)
View Profile
Holly Barone, PA-C
Holly Barone, PA-C
4.7 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 400, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9650
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brian Upper?

    Nov 02, 2016
    Brian is devoted to health care and decided to become a PA after years of respiratory therapy experience. You can call Brian and he will talk to you or concerned family members without an appointment. The way I see it Brian is an exceptional and knowledgeable individual. Who is not only accessible, but is willing to give objective and professional advice based off his cognitive abilities and experience. If you've had Brian as your PA I pity the next DO MD, or PA you see. He really is that good.
    Shone's Son in Lansing, Michigan — Nov 02, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brian Upper, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Brian Upper, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brian Upper to family and friends

    Brian Upper's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brian Upper

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brian Upper, PA.

    About Brian Upper, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073867172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Upper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Brian Upper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Upper works at Sparrow Thoracic and Cardiovascular Institute in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Brian Upper’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brian Upper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Upper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Upper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Upper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brian Upper, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.