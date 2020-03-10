See All Alternative Care in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Brian West, DC

Functional Medicine
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brian West, DC is a Functional Medicine Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Functional Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. West works at Dr. Brian West LLC in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Brian West LLC
    8650 Minnie Brown Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, AL 36117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 218-0088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Autoimmune Diseases
Adult Type 2 Diabetes
Age-Related Cognitive Decline
Autoimmune Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adult Type 2 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 10, 2020
    Very good, I highly recommend Dr West.
    — Mar 10, 2020
    About Dr. Brian West, DC

    Specialties
    • Functional Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760581318
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Undergraduate School
    • Auburn University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brian West, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. West is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. West has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. West accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. West has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. West. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. West.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. West, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. West appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

