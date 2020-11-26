Dr. Whitlock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brian Whitlock, PHD
Overview
Dr. Brian Whitlock, PHD is a Psychologist in Roswell, NM.
Locations
Behavioral Medicine Associates1010 N Virginia Ave, Roswell, NM 88201 Directions (575) 623-9322
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Whitlock was a good one he is very knowledgeable and his advice was helpful.
About Dr. Brian Whitlock, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitlock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitlock. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitlock.
