Brian Zercher, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brian Zercher, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Schaumburg, IL. 

Brian Zercher works at Perakis Resis Woods and Assocs in Schaumburg, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven J. Resis MD Sc
    1701 E Woodfield Rd Ste 1000, Schaumburg, IL 60173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 240-2211
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Sep 21, 2016
    Sep 21, 2016
Dr. Zercher is a great listener and gives very good feedback. He also gives homework that our son may not like but it encourages him to make an effort do do these things and in the end he benefits from it.
Nancy B. in Crystal Lake, IL
    Nancy B. in Crystal Lake, IL — Sep 21, 2016
    About Brian Zercher, PSY

    • Clinical Psychology
    • English
    • 1871663856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brian Zercher, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brian Zercher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brian Zercher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brian Zercher works at Perakis Resis Woods and Assocs in Schaumburg, IL. View the full address on Brian Zercher’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Brian Zercher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brian Zercher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brian Zercher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brian Zercher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

