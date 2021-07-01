Dr. Brian Zimmer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brian Zimmer, DC
Overview
Dr. Brian Zimmer, DC is a Chiropractor in Erie, PA.
Locations
-
1
Chiropractic Associates of Erie PC4318 Dexter Ave, Erie, PA 16504 Directions (814) 825-2196
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I have a chronic back problem and have been seeing Dr. Zimmer once a month for years. The visits help to ease pain and realign my body.
About Dr. Brian Zimmer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770531345
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zimmer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Zimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.