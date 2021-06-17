See All Nurse Practitioners in Eugene, OR
Briana Axline, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Briana Axline, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (15)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Briana Axline, NP

Briana Axline, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Eugene, OR. 

Briana Axline works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF LANE CO in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Briana Axline's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brookside Clinic
    1680 CHAMBERS ST, Eugene, OR 97402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 682-3550
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Briana Axline?

    Jun 17, 2021
    Absolutely the best that I've been to, including doctors. She is kind, caring, and extremely efficient, and well educated.
    — Jun 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Briana Axline, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Briana Axline, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Briana Axline to family and friends

    Briana Axline's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Briana Axline

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Briana Axline, NP.

    About Briana Axline, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942474283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Briana Axline has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Briana Axline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Briana Axline works at COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF LANE CO in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Briana Axline’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Briana Axline. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Briana Axline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Briana Axline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Briana Axline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Briana Axline, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.