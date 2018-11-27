Brianna Duerksen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brianna Duerksen, PA-C
Brianna Duerksen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA.
Mercy Clinics Urgnt Cr. S Des Moines6601 SW 9TH ST, Des Moines, IA 50315 Directions (515) 643-9400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Brianna Ducey has a great doctor/patient way about her. I highly reccomend her!??
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073037115
Brianna Duerksen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brianna Duerksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Brianna Duerksen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Duerksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Duerksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Duerksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.