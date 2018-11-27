See All Physicians Assistants in Des Moines, IA
Brianna Duerksen, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Overview

Brianna Duerksen, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Des Moines, IA. 

Brianna Duerksen works at Mercy Medical Center Des Moines in Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercy Clinics Urgnt Cr. S Des Moines
    6601 SW 9TH ST, Des Moines, IA 50315 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 643-9400
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Nov 27, 2018
    Brianna Ducey has a great doctor/patient way about her. I highly reccomend her!??
    Reno Faoro in des moines, IA — Nov 27, 2018
    About Brianna Duerksen, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1073037115
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brianna Duerksen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brianna Duerksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brianna Duerksen works at Mercy Medical Center Des Moines in Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Brianna Duerksen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Brianna Duerksen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Duerksen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Duerksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Duerksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.