Brianna Krug, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brianna Krug is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brianna Krug, APN
Overview
Brianna Krug, APN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Whiting, NJ.
Brianna Krug works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Whiting Office65 Lacey Rd Ste E, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (848) 288-2931
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brianna Krug?
She was beyond awesome. Went over everything so I could understand
About Brianna Krug, APN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1356851711
Frequently Asked Questions
Brianna Krug has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brianna Krug accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brianna Krug using Healthline FindCare.
Brianna Krug has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brianna Krug works at
3 patients have reviewed Brianna Krug. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brianna Krug.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianna Krug, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianna Krug appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.