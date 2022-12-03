Dr. Brianne Brooker, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brianne Brooker, PHD
Overview of Dr. Brianne Brooker, PHD
Dr. Brianne Brooker, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Brooker's Office Locations
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooker?
She was very positive and upbeat. She was warm and friendly with my child and made him feel at ease. Which is very important.
About Dr. Brianne Brooker, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.