Brianne Johnsen is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brianne Johnsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brianne Johnsen
Overview of Brianne Johnsen
Brianne Johnsen is a Physical Therapist in Moose Lake, MN.
Brianne Johnsen works at
Brianne Johnsen's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Moose Lake4572 County Road 61, Moose Lake, MN 55767 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brianne Johnsen?
About Brianne Johnsen
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Female
- 1962562009
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health - Moose Lake
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Brianne Johnsen using Healthline FindCare.
Brianne Johnsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brianne Johnsen works at
Brianne Johnsen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brianne Johnsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brianne Johnsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brianne Johnsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.