Bridget Hall, FNP
Overview of Bridget Hall, FNP
Bridget Hall, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN.
Bridget Hall works at
Bridget Hall's Office Locations
Chi Memorial2525 Desales Ave Ste 310, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Ratings & Reviews
About Bridget Hall, FNP
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1285971366
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Bridget Hall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Bridget Hall using Healthline FindCare.
Bridget Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Bridget Hall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Bridget Hall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.