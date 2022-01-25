See All Clinical Psychologists in Poplar Bluff, MO
Bridget Hurt, PSY

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Bridget Hurt, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Poplar Bluff, MO. 

Bridget Hurt works at Bridget Hurt Psy.d. & Associates LLC in Poplar Bluff, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bridget Hurt Psy.d. & Associates LLC
    907 N Main St, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 (573) 776-6236
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    5.0 Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jan 25, 2022
    I meet with Bridget usually twice a week for six to eight months. Before I met her I always thought that seeing a "shrink" was a waste of time and made you weak. Was I ever so wrong. I am so thankful for our sessions. A 5-Star doesn't due her justice. She is definitely a 10.
    Heart Nurse — Jan 25, 2022
    About Bridget Hurt, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316925217
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

