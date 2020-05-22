See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Silverdale, WA
Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Bridget Lonergan, ARNP

Bridget Lonergan, ARNP is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Bridget Lonergan works at Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael in Silverdale, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Bridget Lonergan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Cardiothoracic Surgery Associates at St. Michael
    1950 NW Myhre Rd # 3, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

May 22, 2020
she is my mom and she is amazing!!! i love you soooooo much
madeline — May 22, 2020
Photo: Bridget Lonergan, ARNP
About Bridget Lonergan, ARNP

  • Cardiothoracic Surgery
  • English
  • 1699228536
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

