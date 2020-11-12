See All Nurse Practitioners in Ventura, CA
Bridget Wareham, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Bridget Wareham, FNP-C

Bridget Wareham, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Ventura, CA. 

Bridget Wareham works at Center For Wound Healing And Hyperbaric Medicine in Ventura, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. John's Regional Medical Center
Bridget Wareham's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center
    2705 Loma Vista Rd Ste 205, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 585-3086

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Bridget Wareham, FNP-C

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1639636905
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

