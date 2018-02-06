Dr. Ogden has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brigid Ogden, OD
Overview of Dr. Brigid Ogden, OD
Dr. Brigid Ogden, OD is an Optometrist in Naples, FL.
Dr. Ogden works at
Dr. Ogden's Office Locations
Dba Pearle Vision15495 Tamiami Trl N Ste 124, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 596-4336
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
We have been using Dr. Ogden for more than 10 years. She is thorough, patient and never makes you feel rushed or like you are one of the crowd. Personal one on one attention.
About Dr. Brigid Ogden, OD
- Optometry
- English, American Sign Language
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogden accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ogden works at
Dr. Ogden speaks American Sign Language.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ogden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ogden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.