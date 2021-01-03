Brigitte Westall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brigitte Westall, MFCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brigitte Westall, MFCC is a Psychologist in Long Beach, CA.
Locations
Belmont Counseling2734 E Broadway Ste 8, Long Beach, CA 90803 Directions (562) 439-7234
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Westall is amazing: she is compassionate but she also knows when to push clients to challenge themselves in order to grow. I have learned so much from Dr. Westall, about myself and about tools I can use to facilitate healthy communication and functional relationships. My time with Dr. Westall has allowed me to be a better version of myself, and I'm very thankful to her for that.
About Brigitte Westall, MFCC
- Psychology
- English, German
- 1497800338
Brigitte Westall speaks German.
34 patients have reviewed Brigitte Westall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brigitte Westall.
