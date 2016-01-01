Britanya Farley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Britanya Farley, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Britanya Farley, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA.
Britanya Farley works at
Locations
-
1
Rappahannock Family Physicians120 EXECUTIVE CENTER PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 374-5200
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Britanya Farley, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1528252053
Frequently Asked Questions
