Britt-Marie McDowell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Britt-Marie McDowell
Offers telehealth
Overview
Britt-Marie McDowell is a Counselor in Plattsburgh, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment.
Locations
- 1 22 US Oval Ste 120, Plattsburgh, NY 12903 Directions (518) 578-8164
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kind, knowledgeable, professional. If your looking for a solid therapist that draws from a mind, body and spiritual approach Britt Is it.
About Britt-Marie McDowell
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Britt-Marie McDowell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Britt-Marie McDowell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Britt-Marie McDowell.
