Brittany Adair, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Brittany Adair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN.
Brittany Adair works at
Locations
1
Tennova Medical Group10800 Parkside Dr Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 218-6085
2
Tennova Neurology10810 Parkside Dr Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 647-3550
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I miss her! She is the best doctor that I have ever had. She really took the time to listen to me and changed my treatment when it wasn't working. She did not order anything that I did not need. I hope she comes back, I would follow her anywhere.
About Brittany Adair, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1265912059
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Adair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Adair accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Brittany Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Adair.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.