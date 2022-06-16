See All Physicians Assistants in Knoxville, TN
Brittany Adair, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Brittany Adair, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
2.8 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Brittany Adair, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Knoxville, TN. 

Brittany Adair works at Tennova Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tennova Medical Group
    10800 Parkside Dr Ste 330, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 218-6085
  2. 2
    Tennova Neurology
    10810 Parkside Dr Ste 108, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 647-3550
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Brittany Adair?

    Jun 16, 2022
    I miss her! She is the best doctor that I have ever had. She really took the time to listen to me and changed my treatment when it wasn't working. She did not order anything that I did not need. I hope she comes back, I would follow her anywhere.
    David — Jun 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Brittany Adair, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Brittany Adair, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Brittany Adair to family and friends

    Brittany Adair's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Brittany Adair

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Brittany Adair, PA-C.

    About Brittany Adair, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265912059
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Brittany Adair, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Adair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Brittany Adair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Brittany Adair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Brittany Adair works at Tennova Medical Group in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Brittany Adair’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Brittany Adair. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Adair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Adair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Adair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Brittany Adair, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.