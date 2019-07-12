Brittany Aitchison, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Brittany Aitchison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Brittany Aitchison, FNP
Overview of Brittany Aitchison, FNP
Brittany Aitchison, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boise, ID.
Brittany Aitchison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Brittany Aitchison's Office Locations
-
1
Boise Osteopathic Medical Clinic7685 W Emerald St, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 376-2522
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Aitchison?
I've been seeing Brittany now for at least 3 years and I think she is the best doctor I've seen so far in the Treasure Valley for thyroid problems and she always seeks new ways to help.
About Brittany Aitchison, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992111090
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Aitchison has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Brittany Aitchison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Aitchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Aitchison works at
3 patients have reviewed Brittany Aitchison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Aitchison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Aitchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Aitchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.