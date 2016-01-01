Brittany Allen accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Brittany Allen, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Brittany Allen, FNP-C
Brittany Allen, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Cincinnati, OH.
Brittany Allen works at
Brittany Allen's Office Locations
-
1
City of Cincinnati1525 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202 Directions (513) 352-3077
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Brittany Allen?
About Brittany Allen, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952836199
Frequently Asked Questions
Brittany Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Brittany Allen works at
Brittany Allen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Brittany Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Brittany Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Brittany Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.