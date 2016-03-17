Dr. Arias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD is a Counselor in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Arias works at
Locations
Laureate Psychiatric Clinic and Hospital6655 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 491-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Arias was truly amazing. She helped me change my ways of thinking and helped me become truly happy! She is an amazing person!! I cannot thank her enough for the impact she had on my life, she saved me.
About Dr. Brittany Arias, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1841423142
Dr. Arias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arias works at
